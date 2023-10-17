도시의 삶

중국 과학자들, 세계 최대 '유령입자' 탐지기 개발

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists in China are working on the construction of the Tropical Deep-sea Neutrino Telescope, also known as TRIDENT or “Ocean Bell.” This massive detector will be situated 11,500 feet beneath the surface of the Western Pacific Ocean. Its purpose is to track the movements of ghost particles called neutrinos as they become visible in the depths of the ocean.

Neutrinos are subatomic particles that pass through every square centimeter of our bodies at a rate of 100 billion per second. However, due to their lack of electrical charge and almost-zero mass, they interact very minimally with other matter. By slowing down these elusive particles, physicists can study their origins, such as ancient stellar explosions and galactic collisions.

TRIDENT will detect neutrinos by using the Earth as a shield. Situated near the equator, it will have the advantage of receiving neutrinos from all directions with the Earth’s rotation, ensuring an all-sky observation without any blind spots. Neutrinos are abundant in the universe, second only to photons, and are produced in various phenomena, such as nuclear fire, supernova explosions, and cosmic rays.

Despite being so prevalent, neutrinos are incredibly difficult to detect because they rarely interact with matter. Neutrino-detection experiments have primarily focused on those sent to us from the sun, but rarer neutrinos produced by cosmic rays striking Earth’s atmosphere remain mysterious. Neutrinos pass through most matter, including the entire planet, but they can occasionally interact with water molecules. TRIDENT’s detectors, consisting of more than 24,000 optical sensors spread across 1,211 strings anchored to the seabed, will sit under a significant amount of water to increase the chances of neutrino interactions.

TRIDENT’s detector will span a diameter of 2.5 miles and cover an area of 1.7 cubic miles, making it significantly larger and more sensitive than the current largest neutrino detector, IceCube, located in Antarctica. The scientists plan to begin a pilot project in 2026, with the full detector becoming operational in 2030. TRIDENT aims to push the limits of neutrino telescope performance and expand our understanding of astrophysical neutrino sources.

