고대 목걸이는 신석기 문화의 사회적 복잡성을 드러냅니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study published in the journal PLOS ONE uncovers new insights into the social dynamics of Neolithic culture through the analysis of an ornate necklace discovered in a child’s grave in ancient Jordan. The research, conducted by Hala Alarashi and her colleagues from the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas in Spain and the Université Côte d’Azur in France, sheds light on the importance of body adornments and their role in conveying cultural values and personal identities.

The necklace, found at the Neolithic village of Ba’ja in Jordan, dates back to between 7400 and 6800 BCE. It consists of over 2,500 colorful stones and shells, two exceptional amber beads (the oldest known in the Levant), a large stone pendant, and a delicately engraved mother-of-pearl ring. Through careful analysis of the composition, craftsmanship, and spatial layout of these items, the researchers determined that they once formed a single multi-row necklace.

The making of this necklace involved meticulous work and the import of exotic materials from other regions. Its discovery provides valuable insights into the funerary practices of individuals with high social status during the Neolithic period. The necklace also reveals the complex social dynamics within the community of Ba’ja, involving artisans, traders, and high-status authorities who would commission such elaborate pieces.

The physical reconstruction of the necklace has now been displayed in the Petra Museum in Southern Jordan. This remarkable artifact serves as a testament to the cultural significance of body adornments and the intricate societal dynamics of the Neolithic period. Further research into this ancient culture is necessary to fully understand the complexities revealed by the study.

출처 :
– “Threads of memory: Reviving the ornament of a dead child at the Neolithic village of Ba`ja (Jordan)” by Hala Alarashi et al., PLOS ONE
– Image credit: Alarashi et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0

