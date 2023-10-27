도시의 삶

화학자들이 독특한 C16 탄소 동소체를 성공적으로 합성했습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
화학자들이 독특한 C16 탄소 동소체를 성공적으로 합성했습니다.

A team of chemists from Oxford University and IBM Research Europe-Zürich has achieved a significant breakthrough in synthesizing a new carbon allotrope. Published in the prestigious journal Nature, their study showcases the successful creation of a doubly anti-aromatic C16 carbon allotrope.

This achievement builds upon previous work by another team of chemists who synthesized a different carbon allotrope, C18, in 2019. The successful creation of C18, a circular carbon form with alternating triple and single bonds, provided the foundation for the possibility of synthesizing a C16 carbon allotrope. Nonetheless, previous attempts were hindered by the inherent instability of the process.

In their groundbreaking research, the chemists addressed the stability challenges posed by the precursors, which inherently had higher energies due to their anti-aromatic properties. They overcame this hurdle by deploying several masking agents to enhance stability.

The synthesis process involved utilizing a macrocycle with two bromine and four carbon monoxide substituents. The researchers deposited this compound on a sodium chloride substrate and utilized a tunneling microscope to apply picoamperes of charge to specific sites on the molecule. This process increased the voltage on the bromine to 1.3V and the carbon monoxide to 3V, prompting the formation of bonds between the carbon atoms. The resulting structure was a polyyne structured ring, held together by alternating triple and single bonds.

Verification of the created allotrope was conducted using an atomic force microscope to examine the ring structure. Additionally, the researchers employed a Kelvin probe force microscope and a scanning tunneling microscope to study the distribution of electrons in the molecular orbitals. These investigations confirmed the expected doubly anti-aromatic nature of the molecule.

The successful synthesis of this unique C16 carbon allotrope opens up new avenues for research into novel chemistry theories and the potential development of materials utilizing exotic carbon allotropes. It represents a significant step forward in our understanding and manipulation of carbon structures.

자주 묻는 질문 (FAQ)

What is an allotrope?

An allotrope refers to different forms or molecular arrangements of the same element. Allotropes can exhibit distinct physical and chemical properties.

What makes the synthesized C16 carbon allotrope special?

The synthesized C16 carbon allotrope is notable because it is doubly anti-aromatic. This property sets it apart from other carbon allotropes and has implications for exploring new experimental theories and developing new materials.

How was the stability issue overcome in the synthesis process?

To overcome the instability of the precursors, the research team used several masking agents to enhance stability. This allowed for the successful synthesis of the C16 carbon allotrope.

이 연구의 잠재적인 응용은 무엇입니까?

The successful synthesis of the C16 carbon allotrope opens doors for further research into new chemistry theories and the potential development of materials utilizing exotic carbon structures. It expands our understanding of carbon allotropes and their properties.
(출처 : phys.org)

By 가브리엘 보타

