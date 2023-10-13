도시의 삶

Chandrayaan-3 미션을 통한 흥미로운 달의 유황 발견

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists were thrilled by a surprising discovery made by India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon. Apart from the mysterious moonquakes and overheating phenomena, the mission revealed the presence of sulphur deposits on the lunar surface. While scientists knew about the existence of sulphur on the Moon, they believed it to be in very small quantities. However, this finding challenges that assumption.

Pictures of the Moon clearly show patches of dark and white areas. The dark patches are composed of volcanic rock, which contains higher amounts of sulphur compared to the white “highlands” material. This volcanic activity melts sulphur-rich rocks beneath the lunar surface, and the magma later cools and forms these dark spots.

During this process, some of the sulphur escapes into the Moon’s thin atmosphere and eventually condenses as solid rock on the surface, particularly at the lunar poles due to the freezing temperatures. The presence of sulphur near the landing site was detected by the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer and LIBS instruments on Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover. Initial data suggest that the sulphur levels may be surprisingly higher here than in the volcanic rock near the lunar equator.

The discovery of sulphur is significant because it presents new possibilities for Moon exploration and habitation. Sulphur could be used to create water-less concrete for building lunar bases, manufacture sulphur-based solar cells, batteries, and even fertilizers for potential future farming operations. By utilizing sulphur resources, the limited water brought from Earth can be conserved for essential needs such as drinking water, breathable oxygen, and rocket fuel.

The findings from Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, despite their current sleep mode, hold immense value for future lunar missions. This breakthrough is a testament to the achievements of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and will greatly contribute to the success of future space exploration endeavors.

출처 :
– “Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander on the lunar surface captured by rover Pragyan” – ISRO
– Expert input from Jeffrey Gillis-Davis, planetary scientist

