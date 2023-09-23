도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Isro는 Chandrayaan-3 착륙선과 달 탐사선의 응답을 기다리고 있습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
Isro는 Chandrayaan-3 착륙선과 달 탐사선의 응답을 기다리고 있습니다

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is still waiting for a response from the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, three days after sunrise on the Moon. Isro Chairman, S Somanath, stated that there has been no signal so far, but there is still hope that the systems may wake up in the future. During the lunar day, which lasts for 14 Earth days, there is continuous sunlight, causing the temperature to increase. This increase in temperature may warm up the systems on the lander and rover, giving them a chance to wake up even on the 14th day.

If the systems do wake up, there are multiple advantages to be gained. One of the primary benefits would be the ability to repeat in-situ experiments. Experiment data collected from different locations on the Moon’s surface would provide a better representation of the terrain and its characteristics. Additionally, other instruments, such as the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere, would benefit from probing the Moon from different locations and different times.

Even if the lander and rover do not wake up, the Chandrayaan-3 mission can still be considered successful. It achieved its mission objectives of demonstrating safe and soft landing, rover mobility, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The data already collected from the awake systems will provide valuable information.

Isro scientists believe that having a second innings for Vikram and Pragyan would be a bonus for the mission, but the primary goals have already been achieved. The equatorial region of the Moon has been extensively studied, and obtaining data from multiple locations would enrich our understanding of the lunar surface.

출처 :
– Sunrise on Moon, Isro has heard nothing from Chandrayaan-3 lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) – Times of India

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Private Companies and Governments Racing to Extract Lunar Water and Space Resources

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

Facebook Foodie Group Organizes Massive Bagel Order from Montreal Bakery

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구에서는 우주에서의 뼈 손실 완화에 대한 잠재적인 혁신을 보여줍니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

Private Companies and Governments Racing to Extract Lunar Water and Space Resources

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

Facebook Foodie Group Organizes Massive Bagel Order from Montreal Bakery

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서는 우주에서의 뼈 손실 완화에 대한 잠재적인 혁신을 보여줍니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

은하 조수의 이해: 은하의 진화에 미치는 영향

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0