찬드라얀-3 실시간 업데이트: 착륙선 및 탐사선과의 접촉을 구축하려는 노력

가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
Efforts are currently underway to establish contact with the Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram and the Pragyan rover. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been trying to establish communication with them to ascertain their wake-up condition, but as of now, no signals have been received.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander, named Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar South Pole on August 23 after a 40-day journey into space. This made India the first country to accomplish such a feat. After landing, the rover Pragyan was safely parked and put into sleep mode on September 2.

According to Nilesh M Desai, the Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), there is a 50-50 chance of reviving the lander and rover. If the electronics survive the extreme cold temperatures on the lunar surface, there is hope of receiving signals. However, Desai mentioned that even if the revival does not happen, the mission has already achieved its objectives.

ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair explained that the lander and rover have been in a deep sleep for almost two weeks, enduring temperatures below -150 degrees Celsius. He expressed optimism that the solar heat would warm up the instruments and recharge the batteries. If these conditions are met, there is a good chance that the system will become operational again.

One of the major missions for Chandrayaan-3, if the lander and rover wake up, is to confirm the presence of water on the lunar surface. Tapan Mishra, a former ISRO scientist, emphasized the importance of detecting hydrogen, as it would conclusively prove the existence of water. The presence of water has been indicated through remote sensing, but physical confirmation would provide strong evidence.

As of now, there is ongoing uncertainty regarding the revival of Vikram and Pragyan. However, ISRO remains committed to its efforts to establish contact and further explore the lunar surface.

출처 :
– 아이즈로
– ANI news agency

가브리엘 보타

