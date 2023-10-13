도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

단백질 분해 디코딩: 유비퀴틴 리가제 기능에 대한 통찰

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
단백질 분해 디코딩: 유비퀴틴 리가제 기능에 대한 통찰

Researchers have made significant strides in understanding the complex process of protein degradation by combining cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and deep learning techniques. This breakthrough study sheds light on the function of a key ubiquitin ligase, offering valuable insights into diseases like cancer.

Protein degradation is an essential process for maintaining cellular homeostasis. It involves the targeted breakdown and recycling of unwanted proteins, influencing cellular activities such as cell cycle regulation, cell death, and immune response. At the center of this process is the proteasome, a cellular recycling hub. Proteins marked for degradation carry a molecular tag made up of a chain of ubiquitin molecules, which is attached by enzymes called ubiquitin ligases.

Studying the polyubiquitination process has been historically challenging due to its rapid and complex nature. To overcome this hurdle, scientists from the Vienna BioCenter and UNC School of Medicine combined cryo-EM with deep learning algorithms. This innovative approach allowed them to capture the step-by-step process of polyubiquitination and visualize the intricate molecular interactions involved.

The researchers focused on the Anaphase-Promoting Complex/Cyclosome (APC/C), a ubiquitin ligase that plays a crucial role in the cell cycle. They were able to unravel the mechanics of how APC/C attaches ubiquitin signals, which was previously unknown. Using neural networks, they reconstructed the dynamic movements of APC/C during polyubiquitination, achieving a first in protein degradation research.

Collaboration was key to the success of this study, with researchers from various teams contributing to the software development and validation of the findings. The significance of this research extends beyond its immediate impact, paving the way for future investigations into the regulation of other ubiquitin ligases. Ultimately, these insights will deepen our understanding of protein metabolism and its implications for human health and diseases, including cancer.

출처:
– “Time-resolved cryo-EM (TR-EM) analysis of substrate polyubiquitination by the RING E3 anaphase-promoting complex/cyclosome (APC/C)” by Tatyana Bodrug et al., Nature Structural & Molecular Biology. DOI: 10.1038/s41594-023-01105-5

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

노스 요크 무어스 국립공원의 다크 스카이 프린지 페스티벌에서 밤하늘을 탐험해보세요

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0