도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 17년간의 기후 및 대기 질 분석 끝에 CALIPSO 임무 종료

By가브리엘 보타

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 17년간의 기후 및 대기 질 분석 끝에 CALIPSO 임무 종료

NASA has recently announced the completion of its CALIPSO (Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation) mission, which spanned a remarkable 17 years. This joint effort between NASA and France’s CNES has made significant contributions to the understanding of climate, weather, and air quality.

Employing LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, CALIPSO collected over 10 billion measurements and produced thousands of scientific reports. The mission involved two satellites, CALIPSO and CloudSat, which were launched in 2003 and operated in a Sun-synchronous orbit.

One of the mission’s primary objectives was to measure cloud altitudes and characteristics of various atmospheric particles, including dust, sea salt, ash, and soot. These observations played a crucial role in the development of sophisticated models that aid our understanding of complex atmospheric processes including cloud formation, atmospheric convection, precipitation, and particle transport.

CALIPSO’s data proved particularly valuable during the Australian wildfires of 2020. The mission captured smoke plumes rising to extraordinary heights of 15 to 20 kilometers, reaching into the stratosphere. This information offered invaluable insights into the behavior and impact of wildfire smoke on the Earth’s atmosphere and climate.

The conclusion of the CALIPSO mission marks the end of a remarkable era of scientific exploration and data gathering. Over its operating period, CALIPSO has greatly expanded our knowledge of atmospheric conditions, contributing to ongoing efforts to monitor climate change, weather patterns, and air quality.

정의 :
1. CALIPSO (Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation): A joint mission between NASA and France’s CNES that utilized LIDAR technology to collect data on climate, weather, and air quality.
2. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging): A remote sensing technique that uses laser pulses to measure distances and gather information about the properties of scattered light, often used for atmospheric observations.

Source: IE

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

놀라운 이미지는 밤하늘에 빛나는 붉은 성운을 보여줍니다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

바다 물보라를 통해 미세플라스틱이 대기로 배출되는 양을 정량화하는 연구

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 프시케 우주선 발사를 앞두고 대중을 가상 활동에 초대

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

놀라운 이미지는 밤하늘에 빛나는 붉은 성운을 보여줍니다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

바다 물보라를 통해 미세플라스틱이 대기로 배출되는 양을 정량화하는 연구

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 프시케 우주선 발사를 앞두고 대중을 가상 활동에 초대

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

용골자리 에타의 XNUMX년 경과: 항성 폭발에 대한 새로운 통찰

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0