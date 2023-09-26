도시의 삶

Caddisfly 유충은 보호와 생존을 위해 복잡한 암석 케이싱을 만듭니다.

By가브리엘 보타

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Caddisflies are fascinating creatures that dwell in creeks and serve as a favorite food for trout. These insects have an interesting way of protecting themselves and their larvae from predators and the rush of the stream. They construct intricate casings made of tiny stones found in the creek bed.

Photographer Sheryl R. Garrison captured a stunning image of a caddisfly casing in Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, Canada. The casing was built by the caddisfly larva using silk and rocks sourced from the surrounding environment. It serves as a portable shelter until the larva pupates.

While recent studies have shown evidence of microplastics in some casings, the casing captured by Sheryl emerged from a mountain creek in the Rockies. It was constructed using a variety of rocks, such as argillite, limestone, dolomite, and igneous rocks.

The structure of the caddisfly casing is essential for the survival of the aquatic insect. The larvae secrete a remarkable glue known as “silk” from a gland under their chins. This glue acts as a double-sided tape, sticking the rocks together to create a protective stone house underwater.

What makes caddisfly silk even more remarkable is its ability to adhere rocks even underwater. Scientists are intrigued by this unique property and the potential applications it could have in various fields, including medicine. If researchers can learn to mimic the properties of caddisfly silk, it could lead to advancements in human medicine.

The presence of caddisfly larvae in a creek is a positive sign of a healthy and functioning ecosystem. These insects serve as indicators of the overall ecological balance of the habitat. Sheryl Garrison finds hope in the crystal-clear creek where she captured the image, emphasizing the importance of maintaining and protecting these natural environments.

In summary, caddisflies use their natural abilities to construct rock casings using silk to protect their larvae until they pupate. The unique properties of caddisfly silk have caught the attention of scientists, who see potential applications in various fields. The image captured by Sheryl R. Garrison serves as a testament to the beauty and resilience of these creatures and the ecosystems they inhabit.

출처 :
– EarthSky Community Photos by Sheryl R. Garrison
– Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada.

정의:
– Caddisflies: Small moth-like insects that dwell in creeks and serve as food for trout.
– Casings: Protective shelter built by caddisfly larvae using silk and rocks.
– Microplastics: Tiny particles of plastic that have infiltrated the natural environment.
– Pupates: Process of a larva transforming into an adult insect.
– Glue: Sticky substance secreted by caddisfly larvae to hold rocks together.
– Silk: Substance produced by caddisfly larvae that acts like glue.

