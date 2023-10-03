도시의 삶

우주 새벽의 젊은 은하의 밝기 설명

By비키 스타브로풀루

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists studying the James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) first images of the universe’s earliest galaxies were surprised to find them appearing too bright, too massive, and too mature for their age. This discovery led to questions regarding the standard model of cosmology. However, new simulations conducted by a team of astrophysicists at Northwestern University now provide an explanation for the brightness of these young galaxies.

Contrary to the initial assumptions, the simulations suggest that these galaxies are not as massive as they initially appeared. Instead, less massive galaxies can emit a similar level of brightness through irregular bursts of star formation. This finding not only resolves the mystery of the deceptive massiveness of young galaxies but also aligns with the standard model of cosmology.

The simulations, which were part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) project, involved modeling the formation of galaxies right after the Big Bang. The team discovered that stars formed in bursts, a concept known as “bursty star formation.” Low-mass galaxies, in particular, were found to have this alternating pattern of star formation.

During a burst of star formation, stars form rapidly, followed by a period of few new star formations for millions of years, and then another burst of star formation. This cycle is driven by the explosion of supernovae, which ejects gas from the system only in low-mass galaxies. In more massive galaxies, stronger gravity prevents the ejection of gas, leading to a steady rate of star formation.

The simulations also revealed that bursty star formation can account for the observed brightness of galaxies at cosmic dawn. The number of bright galaxies predicted by the simulations matches the number observed by the JWST.

These findings shed new light on the early universe and its formation. Prior to the JWST, there was limited knowledge about cosmic dawn, and most of the understanding was based on speculation. The JWST has enabled scientists to gather solid observational evidence and study the physics of this ancient time period.

출처 :
– Northwestern University: https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2021/10/explaining-the-brightness-of-young-galaxies-at-cosmic-dawn/
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters: (Need URL)

