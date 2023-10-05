도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에서는 젊은 은하가 믿을 수 없을 만큼 거대해 보이는 이유를 밝힙니다.

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서는 젊은 은하가 믿을 수 없을 만큼 거대해 보이는 이유를 밝힙니다.

A recent study led by physicists at Northwestern University has shed light on why young galaxies appear to be more massive than expected. The study used advanced computer simulations to model galaxy formation shortly after the Big Bang.

Previous observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) had puzzled scientists, as young galaxies appeared too bright, massive, and developed for their age. It was as if these galaxies had grown from infants to adults in a matter of years.

The new simulations conducted by the Northwestern team suggest that these galaxies may actually be smaller than previously thought. The results show that less massive galaxies can still emit bright bursts of star formation, which can make them appear much brighter than their actual mass would suggest.

Lead researcher Guochao Sun explained that the key factor is the ability of a system to produce a sufficient amount of light within a short period of time. This can occur either because the system is massive or because it can generate light rapidly. If star formation occurs in bursts, it can emit flashes of light, leading to the appearance of very bright galaxies.

The study also provides valuable insights into the cosmic dawn, a period that marked the formation of the universe’s first stars and galaxies. Prior to the launch of JWST, little was known about this ancient period. However, the telescope’s observations have significantly expanded our understanding of cosmic dawn.

By using cutting-edge algorithms and astrophysical theory, the researchers were able to model galaxy formation and examine the energy, mass, momentum, and chemical components involved. Their simulations revealed that bursty star formation, where stars form in alternating patterns, could explain the exceptional brightness of galaxies at cosmic dawn.

The findings challenge previous hypotheses and provide a plausible explanation for the deceptive mass of young galaxies. By utilizing computer simulations, the team was able to confirm this without introducing any inconsistencies with our current understanding of the cosmos.

This study marks an important step forward in our understanding of galaxy formation and the early universe. With advancements in observational technology, such as the JWST, scientists have greater capabilities to explore the physical details of ancient galaxies and further unravel the mysteries of cosmic dawn.

출처 :
– 노스 웨스턴 대학교
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters (doi: 10.3847/2041-8213/acf85a)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0