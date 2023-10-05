도시의 삶

범블비(Bumble Bees)의 아시안 호넷에 대한 방어 전략

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Bumble bees have been found to have a fascinating defensive strategy against Asian hornets. When attacked, the bumble bees drop to the ground, causing the hornets to lose their grip or engage in a struggle. Researchers from the University of Exeter observed over 120 such attacks and were amazed to find that the bumble bees successfully fought off the hornets every time. However, despite their defensive success, bumble bee colonies in areas with high numbers of Asian hornets had reduced growth rates.

Asian hornets, also known as yellow-legged hornets, have become invasive in many parts of Europe and Asia and have recently been spotted in the United States for the first time. The sightings of Asian hornets have reached record levels in the UK and continental Europe, raising concerns for pollinators and prompting efforts to control their population.

Little is known about the impact of Asian hornets on other pollinators, including bumble bees. The researchers discovered that Asian hornets prey on bumble bees, but their attacks at the colony entrances were unsuccessful in their observations. However, the presence of Asian hornets still negatively affected bumble bee colonies. The hornets consume nectar from flowers, directly competing with bees for food and constantly harassing them with attacks at flower patches.

The defensive response of bumble bees dropping to the ground appears to be more successful than the defensive strategies of honey bees when facing Asian hornets. Bumble bees, unlike honey bees, have not evolved alongside Asian hornets, so this defensive strategy may be an “evolutionary coincidence.”

The study conducted by the University of Exeter, along with researchers from the University of Vigo and the University of Santiago de Compostela, investigated the impact of Asian hornets on bumble bee colonies in Spain. The findings provide valuable insights into the dynamic between bumble bees and Asian hornets, highlighting the need for further research and conservation efforts to protect pollinators from invasive species.

출처: 엑서터 대학교

인용 :
– Quantifying the impact of an invasive hornet on Bombus terrestris colonies, Communications Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s42003-023-05329-5

By 로버트 앤드류

