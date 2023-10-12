도시의 삶

NASA의 소행성 Bennu 샘플은 지구상 생명체의 잠재적 구성 요소를 나타냅니다.

비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 소행성 Bennu 샘플은 지구상 생명체의 잠재적 구성 요소를 나타냅니다.

NASA’s initial studies on the asteroid Bennu sample, brought to Earth, reveal high-carbon content and water, hinting at potential building blocks of life on Earth. This discovery is part of the OSIRIS-REx mission’s findings, which will be studied for years to gain insights into our solar system’s formation, life’s beginnings on Earth, and the potential for asteroid impacts.

The initial analysis of the asteroid material has already shown abundant carbon and water. Further analyses are needed to understand the nature of the carbon compounds found. NASA’s curation team has spent 10 days carefully disassembling the sample return hardware to obtain a glimpse at the bulk sample within. Scientists have performed “quick-look” analyses of the initial material, including imaging, infrared measurements, X-ray diffraction, chemical element analysis, and 3D computer modeling.

This discovery is significant in unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage. With each revelation from Bennu, we draw closer to understanding the origins of our solar system and the potential for life’s beginnings. The study of the asteroid sample will continue for the next two years, providing valuable insights into our celestial neighborhood.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

