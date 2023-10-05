도시의 삶

과학

범블비, 아시아 호넷을 물리치기 위해 충격적인 전략 사용

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from the University of Exeter have discovered a surprising defense mechanism used by buff-tailed bumblebees when attacked by Asian hornets. Instead of attempting to outmaneuver the faster and more agile hornets, the bumblebees drop out of the air like a brick, taking the hornet down with them. The force of the impact on the ground is enough to make the hornet lose its grip or give the bumblebee an opportunity to retaliate with its stinger.

The scientists observed this behavior while conducting fieldwork in Galicia, Spain. Thomas O’Shea-Wheller of the Environment and Sustainability Institute at Exeter explained that bumblebees are not known for their graceful flying, and if they stop flying, they fall straight down. The researchers did not expect this defense strategy from the bumblebees but were impressed by its effectiveness.

Buff-tailed bumblebees nest underground, which may explain why they feel more confident heading to the ground when attacked. This drop-and-pound tactic proves to be highly effective in deterring Asian hornets. In contrast, other insects, like honey bees, often become victims of Asian hornet attacks.

While the bumblebees successfully fought off the hornets at the colony entrances, the researchers noted that colonies in areas with high numbers of Asian hornets experienced reduced growth rates. Asian hornets are known to prey on bumblebees, which could explain the negative impact on bumblebee colonies.

The study, published in Communications Biology, sheds light on the remarkable strategies that animals employ to protect themselves from predators. In the animal kingdom, survival often depends on creative tactics that enable them to avoid becoming a meal.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

