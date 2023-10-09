도시의 삶

플로리다 키스에서 새로 발견된 마가리타 달팽이

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have made an exciting discovery in the Florida Keys—a new species of vibrant yellow snail called Cayo margarita. This tiny invertebrate lacks a traditional snail shell but is equipped with the ability to shoot out toxic mucus webs. In honor of the late Jimmy Buffett, the snail was given the scientific name Cayo margarita, inspired by his song “Margaritaville.”

The Cayo margarita snail was found in the Coral Reef, the only barrier reef system in the United States. Its close proximity to the Florida coastline and its striking coloration made it the perfect fit for its unique name. These snails grow to be about 0.4 inches in size and use their toxic mucus to catch plankton, algae, and detritus. They rely on ocean currents to bring food past their mucus webs.

Interestingly, the Cayo margarita snail belongs to the family Vermetidae, also known as worm snails. Unlike traditional snails, they don’t use their shells for protection. Instead, their shells act as a tether, anchoring them to the reef for their entire lives. Another fascinating discovery related to the Cayo margarita snail is the Cayo galbinus, a lime-green snail found by the same researchers in Belize.

The scientists believe that the bright colors of the Cayo snails are a deterrent to other animals, warning them to stay away. This allows the snails to survive without the need for protective shells. The researchers initially thought the two snails could be sub-species that had adapted their colors based on their location but soon discovered that they were genetically distinct.

The Cayo snails may be some of the few marine creatures that could benefit from climate change. They prefer anchoring themselves to dead corals, a condition that may become more common as ocean temperatures rise and corals bleach. However, the availability of food may become an issue in dead reef environments.

This discovery serves as a reminder that there are still many species waiting to be identified, even in well-studied areas like the Florida Keys. The Cayo margarita snails were found in a frequently visited reef, yet they remained hidden until researchers took a closer look. It underscores the fact that there is still much to learn about the fascinating biodiversity of our planet.

