도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 Avialan 수각류가 쥐라기 후기의 초기 조류 진화에 대한 통찰력을 공개합니다

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 Avialan 수각류가 쥐라기 후기의 초기 조류 진화에 대한 통찰력을 공개합니다

A new 150-million-year-old avialan theropod dinosaur named Fujianvenator prodigiosus has been discovered in China, shedding light on the early evolution of birds and the Late Jurassic terrestrial ecosystem. Avialans are a clade that includes all modern birds but not Deinonychus or Troodon.

Until now, our understanding of the earliest evolution of avialans has been limited due to a lack of fossils from the Jurassic period, apart from the Middle-Late Jurassic Yanliao Biota in northeast China and the German Solnhofen Limestones. These discoveries span a gap of approximately 30 million years between the Jurassic and the oldest known Cretaceous birds. The Jurassic avialans are crucial for unraveling the evolutionary origin of birds and resolving the phylogenetic controversy surrounding their origins.

The new avialan theropod, Fujianvenator prodigiosus, exhibits a unique combination of morphologies shared with other avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, suggesting mosaic evolution in early bird evolution. While the forelimb morphology of Fujianvenator aligns with the typical bird limb proportion, its hindlimb architecture is distinctly unusual. The elongated lower leg and other characteristics indicate that Fujianvenator may have lived in a swamp-like environment as a high-speed runner or a long-legged wader, representing a previously unknown ecological niche for early avialans.

The fossils of Fujianvenator were discovered in the Late Jurassic Zhenghe Fauna, which is located in Fujian Province, China. The vertebrate fossil assemblage found at this site includes teleosts, testudines, and choristoderes, providing valuable insights into the regional fauna during the Late Jurassic–Early Cretaceous period. The Zhenghe Fauna provides evidence of terrestrial fauna and offers new opportunities for studying the Late Jurassic ecosystem.

The discovery of Fujianvenator and the Zhenghe Fauna expands our knowledge of avialan evolution and the diversity of the Late Jurassic terrestrial ecosystem. Continued exploration of the area is planned to uncover further insights into this fascinating period in Earth’s history.

출처:
– Xu, L., Wang, M., Chen, R., Dong, L., Lin, M., Xu, X., Tang, J., You, H., Zhou, G., Wang, L., He, W., Li, Y., Zhang, C., & Zhou, Z. (2023). A new avialan theropod from an emerging Jurassic terrestrial fauna. Nature, 10.1038/s41586-023-06513-7.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

혼자 사는 사랑하는 사람의 안전을 보장하기 위한 8가지 팁

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

Aeolus 위성의 성공적인 재돌입 지원: 위성 해체를 더욱 안전하게 만들기

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

히아데스 성단에 블랙홀이 숨어 있나요?

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

인스타그램, 가까운 친구들과 피드 게시물을 공유하는 새로운 기능 테스트 중

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0