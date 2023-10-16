도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

The Labyrinth of Night: Exploring the Astonishing Valleys of Mars

By가브리엘 보타

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Labyrinth of Night: Exploring the Astonishing Valleys of Mars

The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled a stunning collection of visuals captured by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) that showcase the remarkable Labyrinth of Night on Mars. Spanning over 4,000 kilometers, this astonishing valley is equivalent in size to Italy.

Using footage from eight different orbits around Mars, the ESA created a mesmerizing video that offers a top-down perspective of the Martian landscape. The video highlights the distinctive “graben” – sections of the crust that have subsided relative to their surroundings. Graben forms when a block from the planet’s uppermost layer collapses into faults created by the dynamic forces of the planet’s crust.

These extraordinary valleys, including the Martina Valle Marineris, are believed to be the result of intense volcanism in the Tharsis region of Mars. As volcanic activity causes large portions of the Martian crust to collide and arch upwards, stretched areas become unsustainable for mountain-like formations, leading to collisions. These valleys are located on high plateaus and have a width of approximately 30 kilometers and a depth of six meters.

The Mars Express Mission, which has been in orbit around Mars since 2003, aims to comprehensively map the planet’s surface, study its atmosphere, and explore the interactions between the Martian environment and these geological wonders. The Labyrinth of Night is a testament to the fascinating geological features that Mars has to offer.

출처 :
– ESA (유럽 우주국)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

한 연구에 따르면 그린란드에서는 표면 얼음 용해가 증가하고 남극 대륙에서는 용해가 감소하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

우리 태양이 죽으면 어떻게 될까요?

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

광대한 우주: 공개된 원형 지도

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

한 연구에 따르면 그린란드에서는 표면 얼음 용해가 증가하고 남극 대륙에서는 용해가 감소하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

우리 태양이 죽으면 어떻게 될까요?

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

광대한 우주: 공개된 원형 지도

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고생물학에서 생체특징의 중요성

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0