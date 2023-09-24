도시의 삶

해파리는 중앙 뇌가 없는 학습에 대한 전통적인 이해에 도전하여 진화적 통찰력을 촉발합니다

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have made an intriguing discovery about the Caribbean box jellyfish – despite lacking a central brain, these creatures can learn through association. This cognitive capacity, previously believed to require a centralized nervous system, has been observed as the jellyfish associate bumping into something with a visual cue to avoid future collisions. The experiments conducted to uncover this ability were designed to mimic the jellyfish’s natural environment, leading to biologically significant observations. Further study of the jellyfish’s small “eye-brain” complexes, known as rhopalia, may shed light on the evolutionary origins of learning.

This groundbreaking finding challenges long-held views about cognition and the necessity of a brain for learning. The box jellyfish, along with other cnidarians like sea anemones, exhibits associative learning, a cognitive process previously thought to require a centralized nervous system. This revelation opens up new perspectives on the evolution of learning and cognition, suggesting that these capabilities may have developed much earlier in the tree of life than previously believed.

The implications of this research extend beyond the realm of biology. Understanding the learning mechanisms of an organism as simple as a jellyfish could have profound implications for artificial intelligence (AI) and neural network research. The decentralized nature of the jellyfish’s nervous system, where each rhopalium can function and learn independently, provides a unique model for distributed learning systems.

Studies on the neural networks of moon jellyfish have already yielded insights into movement regulation and the resilience of the nervous system. Researchers at the University of Bonn have even developed a mathematical model to explore how nerve cell excitation enables the efficient movements of jellyfish. This research could contribute to improving the autonomous control of underwater robots based on jellyfish swimming principles, and these principles could have broader applications in the field of robotics.

Moreover, the study of box jellyfish learning mechanisms may also influence the development of non-biological learning systems. By understanding how a simple organism like a jellyfish learns and adapts its behavior, researchers can potentially design AI systems that learn from the environment and adapt in a similar manner. This could lead to the creation of more robust and adaptable AI systems that can operate effectively in complex and unpredictable environments.

The insights gained from the jellyfish’s learning mechanisms have the potential to revolutionize the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. They could help pave the way for the development of new algorithms that learn from non-traditional sources, expanding the possibilities for AI and machine learning in various applications.

By 맘포 브레시아

