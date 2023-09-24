도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

상자해파리의 학습 능력: 학습의 진화를 보여주는 창

By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
상자해파리의 학습 능력: 학습의 진화를 보여주는 창

Researchers have discovered that box jellyfish, known for their complex visual system, also possess the ability to learn. These brainless creatures control their bodies through a distributed network of neurons, and understanding their cognitive abilities could provide insights into the evolution of learning.

Studying learning in box jellies posed a challenge for scientists as they needed to find a behavior that could be trained in the lab. The researchers, led by biologist Anders Garm from the University of Copenhagen, decided to focus on the swift about-face motion that box jellies execute when approaching mangrove roots. The contrast between the dark roots and the pale water can change due to murky conditions, making it difficult for the jellies to gauge the distance to the roots.

To test if the box jellies could learn to recognize and avoid collision with the roots, the researchers created buckets with alternating dark and light stripes representing the roots and water. When the stripes had high contrast, the box jellies never ran into the bucket walls. However, with less contrast, the jellies started colliding. After a few collisions, the box jellies changed their behavior, swimming farther away from the pattern on the walls and increasing the number of times they performed the about-face maneuver.

In further experiments, the researchers removed visual neurons from the box jellyfish and observed them in a dish. The cells were shown striped images while receiving a small electrical pulse to simulate collision. Within minutes, the cells started signaling for the jellyfish to turn around.

Researchers not involved in the study praised the results and considered them a significant advancement in understanding the origins of learning in cnidarians, which include sea anemones, hydras, and jellyfish.

Future studies aim to identify the specific cells responsible for the box jellyfish’s learning abilities and to examine the molecular changes occurring in these cells as they incorporate new information. This research could shed light on whether the capacity to learn is universal among nerve cells, regardless of their presence in a centralized brain structure.

출처 :
– 기사원본 : 제공되지 않음
– Definition of cnidarians: A group of animals that includes sea anemones, hydras, and jellyfish.
– Quote: Ken Cheng, a professor at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

완화 전좌 탐색 및 컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 미치는 영향

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구에서는 콜롬비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향을 조사합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

완화 전좌 탐색 및 컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 미치는 영향

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서는 콜롬비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향을 조사합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

브라이언 메이 경은 NASA의 성공적인 소행성 샘플 수집을 자랑스럽게 지원합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0