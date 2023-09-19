도시의 삶

Brain Cell Components Traced Back to Ancient Seas

By가브리엘 보타

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by experts at the Centre for Genomic Regulation has discovered that brain cell components were present in shallow seas around 800 million years ago. Through the examination of placozoans, tiny marine animals, researchers have gained insights into the evolutionary journey of neurons.

Placozoans, which are approximately the size of a large grain of sand, dwell in warm, shallow waters and survive by feeding on algae and microbes. Despite the lack of organs or distinct body parts, placozoans are considered one of the five primary animal lineages, alongside ctenophores, sponges, cnidarians, and bilaterians.

Central to the existence of placozoans are peptidergic cells, which release peptides that direct their feeding and movements. The study utilized molecular and computational analyses to create “cell atlases” in order to understand the evolution and function of these cells. It was found that these peptidergic cells served as precursors to modern neurons.

The researchers uncovered an intricate network of “in-between” cell types that connect the main nine cell types in placozoans. Moreover, the peptidergic cells, distinct from other cells, displayed a surprising similarity to neurons that emerged millions of years later in more advanced organisms. This unique resemblance to neurons was not observed in early-branching species like sponges or ctenophores.

The study revealed three notable parallels between peptidergic cells and neurons. Firstly, placozoan cells differentiate in a manner similar to neurogenesis observed in cnidarians and bilaterians. Secondly, these cells possess many components of a neuron’s messaging end but lack the attributes of a true neuron, such as conducting electrical signals. Lastly, deep learning revealed that these cells communicate through GPCRs initiated by neuropeptides, mirroring neuronal communication.

By highlighting the evolutionary timeline, the research indicates that the foundational components of neurons were taking shape in ancient seas 800 million years ago. Approximately a century after the appearance of their ancestors, placozoans’ peptidergic cells likely evolved to possess critical features essential for neurons, such as ion channels and post-synaptic scaffolds.

While the first modern neuron is estimated to have appeared around 650 million years ago, there are neuronal-like cells in ctenophores with distinct characteristics, raising questions about the evolutionary trajectory of neurons. The study’s authors emphasize the need for further research to address these open questions and gain a clearer understanding of the evolutionary paths of neurons and other cell types.

As genomic sequencing continues to advance, it is expected that the secrets harbored by non-traditional model animals like placozoans, ctenophores, and sponges will be gradually unlocked, shedding more light on the evolutionary story of life.

출처 :
– [Cell Journal](https://www.cell.com/)
– [Centre for Genomic Regulation](https://www.crg.eu/)

