도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

The Impact of Climate Change on Leafing and Flowering Time

By가브리엘 보타

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Impact of Climate Change on Leafing and Flowering Time

The Botanical Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin have been participating in a Europe-wide experiment since the 1970s to study the effects of climate change on the timing of vegetation growth. The gardens have been monitoring the leafing, flowering, and falling of cloned trees and woody shrubs such as poplars, beech, cherry, and flowering currant. These plants were sourced from German botanic gardens and sent to various locations across Europe. By recording the timing of leaf emergence and flower appearance, the researchers can assess the impact of climate on these phenological plants.

According to Matthew Jebb, the director of the Botanic Gardens, the long-term nature of the project allows researchers to plot changes in the arrival of seasons over time. The data collected from identical plants growing across Europe is more effective in understanding climate change than data collected from a single location. The project has revealed that spring leafing has been brought forward by approximately three weeks in Europe, showing the impact of climate change. Jebb points out that on average, plants are moving four kilometers a year towards the north due to the changing climate.

This change in leafing and flowering time has significant implications for the relationship between plants and their environment. Earlier leafing and flowering could disrupt the balance between plants, pollinators, and other organisms that rely on flowers. There is a fear that there could be a tipping point where ecosystems stop functioning correctly, leading to limited ability for species to propagate themselves. Jebb stresses the importance of protecting mature hardwood trees, which capture large amounts of carbon and are vital for the environment.

The findings from this ongoing project highlight the need for further research and conservation efforts to understand and mitigate the effects of climate change on plant ecosystems.

출처: 가디언

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Data from India’s Aditya L1 Mission to be Made Public

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

JAXA and ISRO Collaborate on Lunar Rover Mission to South Pole

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

2023년 XNUMX월 스카이워칭 하이라이트

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

Data from India’s Aditya L1 Mission to be Made Public

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

JAXA and ISRO Collaborate on Lunar Rover Mission to South Pole

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

2023년 XNUMX월 스카이워칭 하이라이트

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인도의 Aditya-L1 임무는 태양-지구 Lagrange Point를 향해 9.2 Lakh km를 성공적으로 여행했습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0