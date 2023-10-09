도시의 삶

과학

인도의 Chandrayaan-3 임무 성공으로 기술 집약적 프로젝트의 역량 입증

By로버트 앤드류

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission has demonstrated the country’s capability to undertake technology-intensive projects, according to a new book by Ajey Lele, a consultant at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. The book, titled “Chandrayaan-3: India on the Moon,” provides an overview of the mission and the evolution of India’s moon program.

Lele emphasizes that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only significant for India’s commercial space sector but also from scientific, technological, and commercial perspectives. He believes that India’s space program’s success in attracting investments will contribute to the sector’s promising future. It also positions India as an important player in the global space community.

However, Lele notes that India should refrain from getting caught up in a “moon race” with other countries like the US and China. He states that the competition in space was a defining part of the power politics during the Cold War era and that today, every country plans its space programs based on its own technological and financial capabilities.

Lele argues that it is essential for India to focus on collaboration and partnerships rather than engaging in a race with countries that have more advanced programs. He suggests that India should articulate its moon agenda and plan its future course of action by exploring joint collaborations with major spacefaring nations.

Overall, the success of Chandrayaan-3 positions India as a formidable player in the global space domain. With the capabilities demonstrated, India now has the opportunity to further elevate its space program and foster international collaborations that will contribute to future advancements in space exploration and technology.

출처 :
– Chandrayaan-3: India on the Moon by Ajey Lele, published by Rupa
– PTI

By 로버트 앤드류

