보잉의 스타라이너 출시가 다시 연기되어 이제 2024년 XNUMX월로 예정되어 있습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
Boeing and NASA are facing yet another delay in the inaugural crewed launch of the Starliner spacecraft, pushing the earliest available launch date to April 2024. This comes after a series of postponements and technical issues that have plagued the Starliner program.

The latest delay, announced by NASA in a press release, is likely related to concerns with the spacecraft’s parachute system and the discovery of flammable tape within the vehicle. These issues have caused setbacks and further troubleshooting.

The purpose of the upcoming mission, known as NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), is to give Starliner a full dress rehearsal by sending it, along with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, to the International Space Station. The mission will showcase the capabilities of the spacecraft and demonstrate its suitability for future crewed journeys.

Boeing, working under a $4.3 billion contract with NASA since 2014, has incurred significant losses amounting to $1.14 billion on the troubled project. The CFT mission has experienced multiple scheduling changes, with each new date hinting at lift-off, only to be delayed again.

The journey for Boeing’s Starliner has been a challenging one since its initial target of operational use in 2017. The uncrewed test in 2019 failed to dock with the ISS, leading to further testing and troubleshooting. The subsequent Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) experienced its own glitches but successfully docked with the ISS and returned to Earth. However, the path to the CFT mission seems to be perpetually under construction.

One technical issue that has emerged is the spacecraft’s parachutes, which have shown a lower-than-expected failure load. Boeing has reconfigured the parachute’s “soft links” to address this issue, and a parachute drop test is planned for November. Another technical concern involves the use of flammable tape for insulating wiring harnesses, which has prompted Boeing to remove a significant portion and develop mitigation techniques.

Looking ahead, if the CFT mission proceeds successfully, an operational mission called PCM-1 could potentially take place in early 2025. However, NASA has also mentioned the possibility of using a SpaceX Crew Dragon for that mission. In the absence of the Starliner, NASA has relied on SpaceX to transport its astronauts to the International Space Station.

While Starliner still holds promise for NASA, the continued technical troubles and delays have raised doubts about its reliability. Only time will tell if Starliner can overcome its challenges and fulfill its potential as a key vehicle for future crewed space missions.

Sources: NASA (press release)

