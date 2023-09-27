도시의 삶

Elephants Rely on Eyesight to Maintain Balance, Study Finds

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new study published in the journal Biology Letters has found that elephants rely on their eyesight to maintain their balance. The researchers, Max Kurz and John Hutchinson, conducted experiments with trained captive elephants to investigate how elephants maintain their balance.

Previous research has suggested that large animals are more prone to falls and the resulting injuries. For elephants, a fall could be fatal due to the risk of internal organ damage or broken bones. Therefore, maintaining balance is crucial for these animals.

The researchers suspected that eyesight plays a significant role in the balance maintenance of elephants. They collaborated with trainers at Have Trunk Will Travel, a company that trains elephants for entertainment purposes, to conduct the experiments. Four Asian elephants were fitted with blindfolds, GPS trackers, and accelerometers to monitor their movements and gait.

During the experiments, the elephants were asked to walk single-file in pairs, with the trailing elephant holding the tail of the leading elephant with its trunk. Some walks were conducted with blindfolded trailing elephants, while others were conducted without blindfolds.

Analysis of the sensor data revealed that the timing of footfalls was inconsistent for blindfolded elephants. The elephants had difficulty maintaining their stride in certain cases. This led the researchers to conclude that elephants use their vision to time their steps and maintain their balance.

This study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms involved in maintaining balance in large animals like elephants. The findings could have implications for understanding the locomotion and stability of other large species. Further research in this area could help inform the development of strategies to prevent falls and injuries in these animals.

Source: Max J. Kurz et al, “Visual feedback influences the consistency of the locomotor pattern in Asian elephants (Elephas maximus),” Biology Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2023.0260

