도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

길을 개척하다: 달의 도로는 달의 기술을 보호할 수 있다

By맘포 브레시아

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
길을 개척하다: 달의 도로는 달의 기술을 보호할 수 있다

Scientists believe that paving the moon’s surface could provide smoother transportation for lunar rovers and also safeguard landers and other technology sent to explore the lunar surface. The primary reason for this is the presence of lunar dust, which poses challenges due to its electrical charge and sharp edges.

The absence of wind and water on the moon prevents rocks from weathering into sand like they do on Earth. As a result, the moon’s surface is continuously bombarded by cosmic radiation and extraterrestrial impacts, causing the rocks to grind into powdery regolith. This lunar dust is highly adhesive and abrasive, posing a risk to lunar technology and human health if inhaled.

In an effort to address these challenges, scientists have been exploring the idea of constructing roads on the moon. However, the cost and difficulty of transporting materials from Earth to the moon have been major obstacles.

In order to find on-site solutions, researchers conducted experiments to repurpose lunar dust into suitable materials for lunar roads. They focused sunlight on lunar regolith, using lasers to simulate the Sun’s radiation. This process resulted in the creation of triangular tiles that could interlock to form solid, level surfaces for lunar roads and potential landing sites.

However, generating enough sunlight to melt lunar dust required the use of large lenses, as tall as a person, to focus the sunlight. Further research will be needed to assess the durability of these tiles in the harsh lunar environment and their suitability as landing platforms.

The findings of this research have been published in Scientific Reports.

출처 :

– 과학 보고서

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

8억년 된 라디오 폭발로 우주에서 사라진 물질의 미스터리를 푸는 데 도움이 될 수 있다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

온라인 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

위성 폐기: 우주에서 점점 커지는 환경 문제

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

8억년 된 라디오 폭발로 우주에서 사라진 물질의 미스터리를 푸는 데 도움이 될 수 있다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

온라인 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

위성 폐기: 우주에서 점점 커지는 환경 문제

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 식량의 미래: 장기 임무를 위한 식물 재배

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0