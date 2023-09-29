도시의 삶

회전하는 블랙홀에 대한 최초의 직접적인 증거: 획기적인 발견

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
회전하는 블랙홀에 대한 최초의 직접적인 증거: 획기적인 발견

Astronomers have recently made an extraordinary breakthrough by capturing the first direct evidence of a spinning black hole. This remarkable achievement is providing groundbreaking insights into one of the universe’s most enigmatic objects.

So, what exactly is a black hole? NASA defines it as a region in space where the force of gravity is so strong that no light can escape. These cosmic phenomena are formed when matter is compressed into an incredibly tiny space, usually at the end of a star’s life. Some black holes are even the result of dying stars.

The concept of black holes is not new. In fact, the prediction of black holes dates back to 1915 when Albert Einstein postulated their existence through his general theory of relativity. However, the idea itself originated much earlier. In 1784, an English philosopher named John Michell hypothesized that if light were indeed made up of particles, then gravity would influence its movement. He predicted that stars larger than the Sun could exert such strong gravitational forces that light would be unable to escape from them. He referred to these celestial objects as “dark stars.”

The Milky Way, our own galaxy, is believed to potentially harbor over 100 million black holes. At the heart of the Milky Way lies a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. This colossal structure has a mass approximately four million times that of the Sun and is located about 26,000 light-years away from Earth.

Black holes consist of two main components: the event horizon and the singularity. The event horizon is like the surface of the black hole, marking the point at which gravity becomes too intense for anything to escape. At the center lies the singularity, an infinitely small and dense point.

Scientists have recently made significant advancements in our understanding of black holes. From confirming the existence of supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies to capturing the first-ever image of a black hole through the Event Horizon Telescope, our knowledge has expanded exponentially.

Black holes come in a variety of sizes, with three main types: primordial, stellar, and supermassive. Primordial black holes are believed to be as small as a single atom but with the mass of a large mountain. Stellar black holes are the most common and can exist within the Milky Way. Finally, supermassive black holes are the largest, with masses far exceeding that of the Sun.

Contrary to folklore theories, black holes do not randomly wander the universe, swallowing worlds. They adhere to the laws of gravity, just like any other celestial object. Only if a black hole were to have an orbit too close to our solar system would Earth be significantly affected, but this scenario is highly unlikely.

The recent discovery of a spinning black hole provides a remarkable glimpse into the mysterious nature of these cosmic behemoths. This breakthrough not only expands our knowledge of the universe but also deepens our fascination with these enigmatic objects.

– 나사
– 유럽 우주국
– 스페이스닷컴
– 시카고대학교
– 국립항공우주박물관

By 비키 스타브로풀루

