블랙홀의 수수께끼의 세계: 우주의 신비로부터의 교훈

By맘포 브레시아

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Black holes have captivated the imagination of people for years, including astrophysicists like Priyamvada Natarajan, the chair of the astronomy department at Yale University. Natarajan specializes in the study of supermassive black holes, which reside at the center of galaxies and have masses ranging from over a hundred thousand Suns to a few billion.

Lesson One: Push the limits, even if others doubt you. In 1915, Albert Einstein presented his general theory of relativity, which suggested that the more massive an object, the more it alters space around it. Karl Schwarzschild, a physicist, took Einstein’s theory and found a solution that described the effects of a massive object being squeezed down to occupy the smallest possible space. This solution, known as a singularity, formed the basis of what we now call a black hole. Schwarzschild’s willingness to test the limits of his equations expanded our understanding of what was possible.

Lesson Two: Reputation isn’t everything. While black holes are often associated with destruction, Natarajan finds them beautiful. She studies supermassive black holes because they play a crucial role in shaping galaxies. Astronomers believe that these black holes control the rates at which stars are formed within galaxies.

By studying black holes, scientists gain valuable insights about the nature of our universe and the laws of physics that govern it. As we continue to unlock the mysteries of these enigmatic objects, we also uncover valuable life lessons about pushing the limits, challenging preconceived notions, and finding beauty in the unknown.

정의 :
– Black hole: An extremely dense celestial object with intense gravitational pull that even light cannot escape from.
– Singularity: A point of infinite mass and density at the center of a black hole.

출처 :
– 원본 기사

By 맘포 브레시아

