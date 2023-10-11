도시의 삶

Ames의 생명공학 부서: 우주 탐사를 위한 첨단 기술

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Bioengineering Branch at Ames is at the forefront of developing advanced technologies to enable future human missions beyond low Earth orbit. Their research and technology development efforts focus on creating self-sufficient life support systems, optimizing resource utilization, and enhancing the sustainability of extended space missions.

One key area of research is atmosphere revitalization and trace contaminant control. The Branch is working on developing advanced technologies to remove carbon dioxide and other contaminants from cabin atmospheres and transform them into safe and useful products. This research aims to ensure the quality of the air in the spacecraft and minimize the need for resupply missions.

Water recovery is another crucial aspect of enabling long-duration space missions. The Bioengineering Branch is dedicated to developing technologies that can significantly improve water recovery rates, increase reliability, and reduce the consumption of resources. These advancements in water recovery assist in reducing the dependence on Earth for critical supplies.

Waste management is also a priority for the Branch. They are actively working on technologies to minimize waste volume, recover water and other resources from waste, and develop microbial and chemical processes to safely repurpose waste materials. These innovations will contribute to creating more sustainable and self-sufficient space habitats.

The Bioengineering Branch is also exploring synthetic biology to engineer biological systems that can provide critical resources for exploration. This includes food production, life support, and the development of new materials. By leveraging the potential of biological systems, NASA aims to reduce the reliance on traditional supply chains and improve self-sufficiency during space missions.

Additionally, the Branch is involved in the Omega Project, which focuses on developing offshore photobioreactors for biofuel production. These photobioreactors not only produce biofuels but also serve as a means to treat wastewater, sequester carbon, and provide a platform for aquaculture. This integrated system aims to maximize resource utilization while minimizing environmental impact.

To support the development of reliable life support systems for future missions, the Bioengineering Branch utilizes systems engineering tools. These tools enable architecture analysis, modeling, and simulation to identify technology gaps, conduct trade studies, and make informed decisions in the design process.

In summary, the Bioengineering Branch at Ames is a key player in advancing technologies for space exploration. Their research and development efforts in atmosphere revitalization, water recovery, waste management, synthetic biology, biofuel production, and systems engineering facilitate the realization of extended deep space missions with reduced reliance on Earth-based resources.

출처 :
– NASA Ames Research Center

