By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 낸시 그레이스 로마 우주망원경, 2027년 발사 준비

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope team is actively preparing for the mission’s vast data output. Infrastructure teams have been selected to create simulations, collaborate with other telescopes, and calibrate the telescope’s tools. The goal is to be fully equipped by the May 2027 launch to uncover numerous cosmic objects and solve mysteries like dark energy.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, also known as the Roman Space Telescope, is a space telescope being developed by NASA. It is named in honor of Nancy Grace Roman, a pioneering astrophysicist instrumental in the development of the Hubble Space Telescope. The Roman Space Telescope will study a wide range of cosmic phenomena, including the expansion of the universe, the formation and evolution of galaxies, and the search for exoplanets.

To support the mission’s data deluge, infrastructure teams will create simulations, scout the skies with other telescopes, and calibrate the Roman Space Telescope’s components. This preparatory work will maximize the mission’s scientific potential. Collaboration with other observatories, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, the Keck Observatory, and PRIME, will optimize Roman’s observing plan and improve understanding of the data it will deliver.

Simulations play a central role in the preparation efforts. They allow scientists to test algorithms, estimate the telescope’s scientific return, and fine-tune observing strategies. Machine learning algorithms will be used to automatically find cosmic phenomena within the massive dataset collected by the Roman Space Telescope.

By leveraging the expertise and collaboration of scientists around the world, the Roman Space Telescope team aims to lay the foundation for powerful scientific discoveries right from the mission’s launch. The mission will amass trillions of individual measurements of stars and galaxies over its five-year primary mission, making efficient data analysis techniques crucial.

Overall, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is poised to advance our understanding of the universe by uncovering new cosmic objects and shedding light on mysteries such as dark energy.

출처 :
– NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
– Roman Space Telescope: Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope, or WFIRST)

By 로버트 앤드류

