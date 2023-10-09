도시의 삶

국제 우주 정거장에 탑승한 우주비행사가 찍은 멋진 사진에 포착된 지구와 달

By가브리엘 보타

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) captured a breathtaking photo of the Earth and Moon on June 8, 2023, while orbiting over Iraq. The oblique-angle photo offers a unique perspective, with the Moon peeking over Earth’s atmospheric limb.

The image, taken from an altitude of 252 miles (406 kilometers), showcases Earth’s atmospheric limb, which is the edge of the atmosphere. The blue-toned haze seen in the photo is the mesosphere, which extends up to about 50 miles (80 kilometers) before transitioning into the thermosphere, which is commonly considered part of outer space.

At the center of the image, the Moon is visible as it peeks over the horizon. The Moon is approximately 251,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth at its furthest point, known as apogee. In this particular photo, the Moon is in its waning gibbous phase, which occurs between the full-moon and half-moon phases.

Below the wispy clouds in the middle of the view, there is a recognizable landmark – Lake Assad. Situated in northern Syria, Lake Assad is the largest lake in the country and serves as a crucial source of drinking and irrigation water for the region. The reservoir was created by the Tabqa Dam, which also happens to be Syria’s largest hydroelectric dam.

The awe-inspiring image, acquired with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 25 millimeters, was taken by a member of the Expedition 69 crew. The photo, provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at Johnson Space Center, has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, with lens artifacts removed to present a clearer view of the Earth and Moon.

The International Space Station Program supports the laboratory as part of the ISS National Lab, collaborating with astronauts to capture valuable images of Earth for scientific and public use. This particular photo was made available by NASA-JSC’s contract with GeoControl Systems.

