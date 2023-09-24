도시의 삶

과학

중력 우주 시각화: 시뮬레이션된 데이터는 미래의 우주 기반 관측소를 보여줍니다.

A team of astronomers has used simulated data to create a visualization of how space-based gravitational wave observatories could observe our galaxy. Gravitational waves, which are perturbations in spacetime, were predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity. These waves are changes to a gravitational field that travel at the speed of light. While imperceptible to us, they have been observed for the first time in 2015 by the LIGO interferometer observatory.

Earlier this year, a consortium of gravitational wave collaborations published data that strongly suggested the presence of a gravitational wave background, or the constant murmur of gravitational waves that permeates the universe. This background is similar to the surface of a gravitational ocean, unlike the specific waves observed by LIGO.

The visualization created by the astronomers uses simulated data from various sources, including stellar-mass black hole mergers, neutron star mergers, and the mergers of neutron stars and black holes. It shows bright spots to indicate stronger gravitational wave signals, with brighter spots representing areas with higher frequencies. The visualization also includes an inset graph showing the gravitational wave signal strength, frequency, and the limit of the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission, a planned space-based gravitational wave observatory.

Currently, no space-based gravitational wave observatory exists, but the launch of LISA is expected in 2037. LISA, consisting of three spacecraft in a triangular formation orbiting the Sun, will be able to detect gravitational waves at frequencies too low for ground-based detectors. With the feasibility review completed, LISA is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The future of science in space looks promising, with the development of space-based observatories like LISA alongside other missions such as the Habitable Worlds Observatory. Scientists are eager to explore the universe at every wavelength, including the gravitational waves predicted by Einstein.

