도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

캐나다 최고의 일식 광경: 브리티시컬럼비아주 준비

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
캐나다 최고의 일식 광경: 브리티시컬럼비아주 준비

British Columbians are in for a treat this weekend as they will have arguably the best view in Canada of a solar eclipse. On Saturday morning, the earth, sun, and moon will align in such a way that the sun will appear to vanish behind the moon, leaving only a “ring of fire.” While some parts of the world will experience a different type of eclipse, British Columbians will have the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse, with nearly 75% of the sun expected to vanish from Vancouver.

The eclipse will be visible from 8:08 a.m. to 10:38 a.m., with the peak occurring at 9:20 a.m. The interior and eastern parts of the province will also experience the phenomenon, although the timing and extent of the sun disappearing will be slightly different for them.

Cloud cover may pose a challenge to observing the eclipse, but if conditions permit, the University of British Columbia will host a viewing event and provide solar viewing glasses. Staring directly at the eclipse can cause serious eye damage, so it is important for people to take precautions. NASA recommends using solar viewing glasses or creating an “eclipse projector” to view the event indirectly.

Annular solar eclipses, where the moon appears large enough to cover most of the sun, occur approximately every one to two years. However, they are not always visible from Canada. This makes the upcoming eclipse a rare opportunity for British Columbians to witness this celestial event.

In conclusion, British Columbians should mark their calendars and prepare for a truly remarkable spectacle in the sky this weekend. Remember to prioritize safety and enjoy this unique experience provided by the alignment of the earth, sun, and moon.

출처 :
– 나사
– 브리티시 컬럼비아 대학교

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0