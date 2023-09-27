도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

포도나무 줄기 질환 치료를 위해 노력하고 있는 Summerland의 식물 병리학자

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
포도나무 줄기 질환 치료를 위해 노력하고 있는 Summerland의 식물 병리학자

A plant pathologist in Summerland, José Ramón Úrbez-Torres, and his team are working on finding a cure for grapevine trunk disease (GTD). GTD is a complex disease caused by various fungi that attack grapevines in British Columbia. Currently, there are no control methods or products available to prevent or treat these diseases.

To combat GTD, Úrbez-Torres and his team have conducted laboratory, greenhouse, and field trials at the Summerland Research and Development Centre. They have identified over 40 to 50 different fungi in B.C. associated with this disease. The pathogens infect the vine through openings during pruning season, reducing the plant’s ability to absorb water and nutrients and eventually leading to its death.

The focus of the research has been to understand how the disease works, identify the fungal pathogens present in B.C., and determine the environmental conditions that favor their growth. The team aims to find a sustainable control strategy that can be used by organic growers as well. They have identified native fungi in B.C. that have the ability to attack the harmful fungi associated with GTD. These fungi can be locally sourced and easily accessible to growers.

The researchers have found that applying these beneficial fungi to pruning openings can act as a shield, preventing the infectious fungi from landing on or accessing the plant. Their research findings have been published in a scientific journal, highlighting the successful use of biological control organisms against GTD.

While the development of a registered and usable product is the ultimate goal, further research is still needed. In the meantime, growers are implementing other management techniques, such as pruning the vines earlier in the year to minimize infection by up to 80%. The project is funded by the British Columbia Wine Grape Council and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Úrbez-Torres is also conducting research on other problems in the industry, not only on grapes but also on tree fruits. The project involves collaboration with Professor Miranda Hart at the UBC Okanagan Campus Biology Department.

The support from the industry, government, and the research team has been crucial in carrying out this important research to combat GTD.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0