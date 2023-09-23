도시의 삶

지표종으로서의 개구리: 이입 완화 연구를 위한 컬럼비아 점박이 개구리의 움직임과 생존 추적

로버트 앤드류

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
Frogs play a crucial role in the ecosystem as an “indicator species,” according to Winand, a researcher involved in the study. They serve as an early warning system for the health of the environment. Winand explains that if the frog population is declining or facing health issues, it suggests that the ecosystem itself is not functioning properly.

Not only are frogs important indicators of environmental health, but they are also situated in the middle of the food web. They act as a vital link, being both prey for some animals and predators to lower-ranked species such as insects. This makes them invaluable for maintaining balance and acting as a natural “bio control” mechanism.

In recent years, the practice of mitigation translocation, where frogs are moved to new locations to protect them from development or habitat destruction, has become more common in British Columbia. However, the impacts of this practice have not been extensively studied. According to Winand, there is limited research on the effectiveness of translocation, both locally and globally.

To fill this research gap, Winand initiated a two-year project at the Mayook Wetland in southeastern British Columbia. The project involved using radio trackers and transponder tags, similar to microchips, to monitor the movements of Columbia spotted frogs. The frogs were divided into three groups: one group remained in their original habitat as a control, another group was moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and a third group was relocated to a farther distance of about five kilometers.

Throughout the spring and summer, Winand collected data on the frogs’ movements and recorded their measurements, including weight and size, to assess their growth and survival. The project is a collaborative effort between Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship.

While it is too early to determine the results of the study, Winand hopes that it will shed light on the effectiveness of translocation mitigation. She acknowledges that her research is just scratching the surface and hopes that it will inspire further investigation into the impacts of translocation on various aspects such as resource competition, food availability, disease transmission, and genetics.

Understanding the outcomes of translocation mitigation is crucial for developing effective conservation strategies and ensuring the long-term survival of frog populations. By studying the movements and survival of Columbia spotted frogs, researchers can gather valuable insights into the impact of translocation and make informed decisions regarding the protection of these essential amphibians.

The Canadian Press (Brieanna Charlebois)

