컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

By비키 스타브로풀루

25년 2023월 XNUMX일
University of British Columbia master’s student Megan Winand has embarked on a project to study the impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs. Mitigation translocation involves the movement of animals from one location to another, typically as a conservation effort during construction or development projects.

The practice gained attention during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler when more than 1,000 amphibians, including the red-legged frog, were carefully moved out of the construction zone. Frogs are considered an important “indicator species” as they can provide insight into the overall health of an ecosystem. They are at the middle of the food web, serving as both predators and prey, and play a crucial role in maintaining balance.

Despite the increasing use of mitigation translocation in British Columbia, its impacts have been little studied. Winand’s project aims to fill this knowledge gap by tracking the movement and survival of Columbia spotted frogs after their relocation. She used radio trackers and transponder tags that act like backpacks on the frogs to monitor their movements. The project was conducted at the Mayook Wetland near Cranbrook, in southeastern B.C.

The frogs were divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat as a control group, one moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and one relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers. Winand documented their movements and recorded their measurements, such as weight and size, over the summer months.

The project, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, began in April and concluded in August. While Winand is still analyzing the data, she hopes her research will contribute to the understanding of translocation mitigation. Once the basic questions of survival and movement are answered, researchers can then explore more complex topics related to resource competition, disease, and genetics.

It is crucial to continue investing in research to fully comprehend the impacts of mitigation translocation and ensure the success of future conservation efforts.

출처 :
– 브리티시 컬럼비아 대학교
– Ducks Unlimited 캐나다
– BC 수자원, 토지 및 자원 관리부

