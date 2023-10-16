도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Axiom Space’s Ax-3 Private Astronaut Mission Set to Launch in 2024

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
Axiom Space’s Ax-3 Private Astronaut Mission Set to Launch in 2024

Axiom Space’s third private astronaut mission, Ax-3, is scheduled for liftoff towards the International Space Station (ISS) in January 2024. The mission will be led by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who also commanded the first Axiom Space mission, Ax-1. Joining López-Alegría on the mission will be Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt, Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, and Turkey’s first citizen in space, Alper Gezeravcı.

Ax-3 will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. Axiom Space had previously signed an agreement with SpaceX to launch three additional crews to space after the successful Ax-1 mission in April 2022.

During a press conference, the crewmembers expressed their excitement and pride in being part of the mission. Wandt emphasized the significance of representing Sweden and Europe in space, while Gezeravcı highlighted the mission’s importance in uniting Turkey following a devastating earthquake.

López-Alegría mentioned that the crew’s training has been going smoothly, and improvements have been made since the Ax-1 mission. He stated that Ax-2 commander Peggy Whitson had fewer responsibilities to assist the crew with experiments, and a similar approach will be taken for Ax-3. The crew will also benefit from enhanced training and scheduling tools to manage their time in orbit.

The upcoming Ax-3 mission aims to continue Axiom Space’s pioneering efforts in commercial space travel, with plans for multiple future missions. The crew rotation between López-Alegría and Whitson will allow for a seamless transition in command without the need to hire additional former agency astronauts at this time.

출처 :
– [출처 1]
– [출처 2]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Doerr 지속 가능성 학교, Mineral-X 출시: 청정 에너지를 향한 광산업 발전

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

판게아 울티마의 형성은 극한의 기온을 초래하고 포유류의 생존을 위협할 수 있습니다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Doerr 지속 가능성 학교, Mineral-X 출시: 청정 에너지를 향한 광산업 발전

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

판게아 울티마의 형성은 극한의 기온을 초래하고 포유류의 생존을 위협할 수 있습니다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

기능적 정보 증가의 법칙: 진화에 대한 보편적인 관점

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0