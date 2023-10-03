도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Asteroid Samples from Bennu Safely Return to Earth

By비키 스타브로풀루

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
Asteroid Samples from Bennu Safely Return to Earth

On Sunday, September 24, samples of the asteroid Bennu successfully returned to Earth. This was the result of a mission carried out by the NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-Rex, which was launched in 2016 with the goal of gathering samples from the asteroid and bringing them back to Earth. The spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018, where it spent two years mapping and studying the asteroid’s surface before making contact and collecting a sample.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is a roundish asteroid approximately half a kilometer in size. It is thought to be a remnant of a larger asteroid that may have collided with another space rock in the distant past. Bennu’s composition is rich in carbon, making it a valuable target for study. By analyzing samples from Bennu, scientists hope to gain insight into the formation of our solar system and the potential danger of asteroid impacts on Earth.

The OSIRIS-Rex mission marks NASA’s second successful attempt at returning material from deep space. Its first robotic sample-return mission, the Genesis mission, captured solar wind particles but unfortunately, the recovery phase resulted in contamination of the particles. The Stardust mission, on the other hand, successfully retrieved material from the tail of Comet Wild-2.

After leaving Bennu’s orbit, the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft began its journey back to Earth in May 2021. On September 24, 2023, the sample recovery capsule containing the Bennu samples reentered Earth’s atmosphere and safely landed in the Utah desert. The samples will be stored in a sterile environment at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before being distributed to scientific laboratories worldwide, including Canada.

Canadian scientists played a significant role in the mission, developing and providing an optical laser altimeter to determine the best location for the spacecraft to touch down on Bennu. As a result, they will receive approximately four percent of the returned sample for study. The Bennu samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the potential for life on other celestial bodies.

Sources: NASA, ABC News

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0