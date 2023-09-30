도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

A recent study on lava worlds, exoplanets with magma oceans, has shed light on their unique structures and potential to retain vital elements. These massive exoplanets, characterized by sparkling skies and roiling volcanic seas, are unlike anything in our solar system.

Nearly 50% of all rocky exoplanets discovered so far have been found to maintain magma on their surfaces. This is likely due to their close proximity to their host stars, causing them to orbit in fewer than 10 days. The extreme conditions these planets face, such as harsh weather and extreme surface temperatures, make them inhospitable to life as we know it.

In a new study, scientists have shown that these molten oceans have a significant impact on the properties and evolutionary paths of hot rocky Super-Earths. The compressible nature of lava causes lava-rich planets without atmospheres to be slightly denser than solid planets of the same size. Additionally, the presence of magma oceans affects the structure of the mantles surrounding a planet’s core.

Lava worlds are still under-studied, making it challenging to understand their fundamental workings. However, they provide valuable insights into the evolution of terrestrial planets. The study’s lead author, Kiersten Boley, describes lava worlds as “very odd, very interesting things” and emphasizes the importance of understanding the essential elements that make exoplanets unique.

55 Cancri e, an exoplanet located 41 light-years away, is one of the most well-known lava worlds. While there are volcanically active objects in our solar system, there are no true lava planets that scientists can study up close. Investigating the composition and evolution of magma oceans can provide clues about Earth’s own fiery history.

Using the exoplanet interior modeler software Exoplex and data from previous studies, researchers simulated evolutionary scenarios of an Earth-like planet with different surface temperatures. Their models revealed that mantles of magma ocean planets can take on three forms: completely molten, a magma ocean on the surface, or a layered structure with a solid rock layer in the middle.

The results show that the second and third forms are slightly more common than planets that are completely molten. The composition of magma oceans influences the ability of atmosphere-free exoplanets to trap volatile elements necessary for the formation of early atmospheres. This has implications for the habitability of these planets.

Overall, this new research provides valuable insights into the unique structures and potential habitability of lava worlds. Future studies should focus on understanding the terrestrial parameters, such as surface gravity, to further enhance our knowledge of these mysterious exoplanets.

출처: 천체물리학 저널

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들은 적외선으로 프시케 소행성을 관찰하기 위해 망원경을 사용합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

계획에 필수적인 데이터 기반 지역 해양 모델, 홍해 연구 표시

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

연구원들은 병원 슈퍼버그에 대한 유망한 치료법을 발견했습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들은 적외선으로 프시케 소행성을 관찰하기 위해 망원경을 사용합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

계획에 필수적인 데이터 기반 지역 해양 모델, 홍해 연구 표시

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 병원 슈퍼버그에 대한 유망한 치료법을 발견했습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

20세기 상업적 포경으로 인해 고래의 유전적 다양성이 감소했다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0