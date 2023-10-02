도시의 삶

카이퍼 벨트에 숨겨진 행성이 있습니까?

Astrophysicists in Japan have recently presented evidence suggesting the existence of another Earth-like planet hiding in the Kuiper Belt. This belt consists of a ring of icy objects located in the outer reaches of our solar system, right after Neptune’s orbit.

Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University and Takashi Ito of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan have observed the behaviors of various objects within the Kuiper Belt, leading them to believe that a small planet may be concealed among them. This potential planet is estimated to possess a mass that is 1.5 to 3 times greater than Earth’s. Situated at a distance of approximately 500 astronomical units (AU) from the sun in the scattered disc region of the Kuiper Belt, this hypothetical planet could be closer to us than the proposed Planet Nine residing in the outer regions of the solar system.

The Kuiper Belt contains an array of asteroids, comets, space rocks, and icy fragments extending from around 30 AU to 50 AU. Although it is challenging to observe and study these objects due to their immense distance from Earth, astrophysicists are continuously exploring this region for potential discoveries.

The research published in The Astronomical Journal highlights anomalies in the behaviors of certain objects within the Kuiper Belt. These anomalies suggest the presence of an unseen planet exerting gravitational influence on the surrounding objects. While the existence of this hidden planet is yet to be confirmed, the evidence gathered points to the possibility of another Earth-like planet existing in our solar system.

Further research and observation are required to confirm the existence of this planet and provide more accurate data regarding its properties and characteristics. The discovery of another Earth-like planet within the Kuiper Belt would have significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

