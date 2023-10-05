도시의 삶

과학

Pulsar가 기록된 가장 큰 폭발을 방출하는 것으로 감지되었습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have made an exciting discovery in deep space. Using the H.E.S.S. Observatory in Namibia, a global team of researchers has detected the largest burst ever recorded from a pulsar. Pulsars are celestial bodies that emit periodic bursts of radiation from their magnetic poles. The bursts observed from the pulsar known as Vela, which is nearly 1,000 light-years away from Earth, were 200 times more energetic than any previously documented pulsar beam.

The emissions from Vela were observed to have energies as high as 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 10 trillion times more energetic than visible light. This discovery challenges our current understanding of pulsars and how they work. It requires a rethinking of the traditional idea that particles are accelerated along magnetic field lines within or slightly outside the magnetosphere of the pulsar.

A pulsar is a type of neutron star, which forms when a star implodes but doesn’t become a black hole. Pulsars are incredibly dense and have highly active magnetospheres. Electrons accelerate within the magnetosphere and are ejected in beams from the star’s poles. As the pulsar spins, these beams sweep across the universe, appearing as flashes at regular intervals, similar to a lighthouse.

The density of pulsars is astonishing, with a teaspoon of their material having a mass of more than five billion tonnes. To put it into perspective, this is about 900 times the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza. This new discovery adds to our understanding of these fascinating cosmic phenomena.

In a separate study, scientists recently unraveled the behavior of another pulsar named J1023. This pulsar switches between two modes, emitting high-frequency visible light, ultraviolet light, and X-rays in one mode, and dimming while emitting lower frequency radio waves in another. Researchers discovered that during the lower frequency mode, matter falls toward the pulsar’s surface and is then pushed back out through its jet. This process heats up the surrounding matter, triggering the higher frequency mode.

These new findings contribute to our knowledge of pulsars and deepen our appreciation for the wonders of the universe.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

