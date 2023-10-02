지구에서 보이는 가장 밝은 물체: BlueWalker 3 통신 위성

Scientists have discovered that one of the brightest objects visible from Earth is not a star or a planet, but a communications satellite resembling a Tetris block. BlueWalker 3, built by AST SpaceMobile, has a peak apparent brightness on par with Procyon and Achernar, two of the brightest stars in the night sky.

The visibility of BlueWalker 3 varies, but once its 64m2 array is unfolded, it can be seen in both dark and urban skies. However, in urban settings, visibility is limited to when the satellite passes overhead. This satellite’s appearance is more than just a curiosity; large constellations of bright artificial satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) pose significant challenges to ground-based astronomy.

The reflective brightness of these satellites creates streaks that can be difficult or impossible to remove from telescope images, thereby affecting data recovery. Space-based astronomy is also impacted by these satellites, as the Hubble telescope has witnessed increasing interference from Starlink streaks due to its position below the satellite internet constellation.

Efforts are being made to mitigate the impact of such satellites, but the trend towards larger and brighter satellites continues to grow. BlueWalker 3 is just the beginning, as a constellation of satellites called BlueBirds is planned.

Another concern is the potential interference caused by the radio frequencies used by BlueWalker 3, which are similar to those used for radio astronomy. This interference could hinder scientific studies of the universe.

In a study published in the journal Nature, researchers from various countries collaborated to observe the night sky and investigate the impact of BlueWalker 3. They found that the satellite’s distance from Earth also plays a role in its brightness. Satellites in LEO appear much brighter than geostationary satellites.

Even if the reflective brightness is reduced below the level visible to the naked eye, there may still be issues. The cumulative effect of hundreds of thousands of satellites in LEO will increase the sky’s background glow.

This study adds to growing concerns about the increasing brightness in the night sky due to artificial objects. Researchers argue for limitations on low-altitude satellites to reduce light pollution and safeguard the ability to study the night sky.

