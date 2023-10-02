도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Astronomers Propose Disco Balls as Solar Observing Tools

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers Propose Disco Balls as Solar Observing Tools

A group of astronomers from Sweden has suggested the installation of disco balls in observatories and scientific facilities as a novel way to observe the Sun. In their paper published in the Physics Education journal, the researchers argue that disco balls, consisting of pinhead mirrors, could serve as convenient and enjoyable tools for multiple individuals to safely observe the Sun.

Disco balls operate similarly to pinhole cameras, reflecting light onto a surface. The scientists assert that these mirror balls can be utilized as mildly defocused pinhole projectors, capable of projecting bright light sources, such as the Sun, onto a wall or screen. Unlike traditional solar projection tools like pinhole projectors and colanders, disco balls disperse their solar images throughout a room, making recognizable solar disks visible from distances of approximately two meters and beyond.

Beyond their accessibility to larger or socially distanced groups, disco balls also enable observation of large sunspots if their mirror segments are small enough. The researchers believe that the potential of disco balls as solar observing tools has been overlooked and found only a few instances of their usage among other scientists.

While pinhead mirrors can be created by breaking or covering larger mirrors, disco balls present an affordable and safe alternative that are widely available at low prices. The researchers also emphasize that the associations of disco balls with concerts, discotheques, and parties make them intriguing and unexpected objects for educating schoolchildren and the general public about physics.

In conclusion, astronomers have recommended the implementation of disco balls in observatories and scientific facilities as an easy, fun, and accessible means of observing the Sun. By spreading solar images across a room, disco balls allow for safe group observations while providing the opportunity to study large sunspots. Furthermore, their low cost and association with entertainment make them particularly interesting for educational purposes.

출처 :
– Physics Education journal, research paper by Cumming et al.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0