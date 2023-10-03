도시의 삶

By맘포 브레시아

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
가까운 쌍성별과 연결된 행성상 성운 정렬

Scientists from The University of Manchester and the University of Hong Kong have made progress in understanding the mysterious alignment of planetary nebulae. Planetary nebulae are clouds of gas that are expelled by dying stars. These nebulae often form beautiful structures, such as hourglass or butterfly shapes.

Nearly a decade ago, a PhD student from Manchester named Bryan Rees discovered the alignment of planetary nebulae, but the cause remained unknown. The recent study confirmed the alignment and identified a particular group of stars that are responsible: close binary stars.

The research team investigated a collection of planetary nebulae in the Galactic Bulge, located close to the center of the Milky Way. These nebulae are unrelated and come from different stars, but they were found to align nearly parallel to the galactic plane in the sky.

The study revealed that the alignment is only present in planetary nebulae with a close companion star. The companion star orbits tightly around the primary star at the center of the nebula. On the other hand, nebulae without close companions do not exhibit the alignment, suggesting that the alignment is related to the initial separation of binary components during star formation.

This discovery brings scientists closer to understanding the cause of the alignment. It provides insight into the dynamics and evolution of the Milky Way’s bulge region. The alignment suggests that the rapid orbital motion of the companion star may shape the nebulae, potentially even leading to the companion star orbiting inside the central star.

In future studies, scientists will focus on unraveling the mechanisms behind this alignment. Understanding the formation of stars in the galactic bulge is a complex process that involves various factors such as gravity, turbulence, and magnetic fields. The significance of this research lies in the discovery that the alignment is observed in a specific subset of planetary nebulae.

The study was conducted using the European Southern Observatory Very Large Telescope, examining 136 confirmed planetary nebulae in the galaxy bulge. Photos from the high-resolution Hubble Space Telescope were also used in the analysis.

This research was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

