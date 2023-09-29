도시의 삶

초기 우주의 은하가 우리 은하수와 유사하다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have discovered that galaxies from the early universe are more similar to our own Milky Way than previously believed. This finding challenges existing cosmic evolution theories and provides new insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies.

Previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope led scientists to believe that galaxies like the Milky Way were rare until the universe was about six billion years old. However, the JWST has revealed that these disk galaxies, characterized by their pancake-like shape and spiral arms, were actually 10 times more common than initially thought.

The discovery suggests that these Milky Way-like galaxies formed some 10 billion years ago or even earlier, significantly altering our understanding of how galaxy formation occurs. Previous assumptions deemed these types of galaxies too fragile to exist in the early universe, as galaxy mergers were thought to destroy their delicate shapes.

The study’s lead author, Leonardo Ferreira from the University of Victoria, emphasizes the significance of the JWST’s findings. He states, “The fact that JWST finds so many [disk galaxies] is another sign of the power of this instrument and that the structures of galaxies form earlier in the universe, much earlier in fact, than anyone had anticipated.”

These results have implications for the development of life within these galaxies. The nature of their formation suggests that they may have the conditions necessary for life to arise.

The study also raises questions about the role of dark matter in the early universe, an area that remains poorly understood. These new findings challenge scientists to reconsider their understanding of galaxy evolution and the formation of the first galaxies over the past 10 billion years.

The research, published in the Astrophysical Journal, marks a major shift in our understanding of cosmic structure formation. The improved technology of the JWST has presented astronomers with the opportunity to observe the true structure of these galaxies for the first time, leading to groundbreaking discoveries about the universe’s early history.

출처 :
– Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

