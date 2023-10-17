도시의 삶

과학자들이 녹은 달 토양을 사용하여 달에 도로를 만드는 방법을 발견했습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have recently made a breakthrough in lunar exploration by discovering a way to create roadworthy surfaces on the moon. One of the biggest challenges faced during the Apollo era was the clogging of equipment and erosion of spacesuits caused by lunar dust. Now, scientists have found a method to melt lunar soil and create roads and landing pads.

Lunar dust, also known as lunar soil, is a fine, powdery substance that covers the moon’s surface. It is formed when meteoroids impact the moon, giving it a texture similar to talcum powder. In an ESA project, scientists used a 12-kilowatt carbon dioxide laser to heat a powder containing pyroxene, olivine, and plagioclase, which served as a substitute for lunar dust. The result was a compacted, black glassy surface with a compression strength similar to that of a concrete slab.

The idea of melting sand to build roadways on Earth was proposed in 1993, and this lunar project is an extension of that concept. The researchers believe that the lunar sunlight could serve as a substitute for the laser, acting as the light source for the experiment. By concentrating the lunar sunlight using a Fresnel lens, equivalent melting on the moon’s surface could be achieved.

While there is a risk of cracking if the cooled track is reheated, the researchers suggest that moon roads and other structures could be composed of multiple layers. This would depend on the load and forces exerted on the surface. The team estimates that it might be possible to construct a two-centimeter thick, 100 square meter landing pad in about 115 days.

The project, known as the PAVER Project, was conducted by a team of scientists from the BAM Institute of Materials Research and Testing, Aalen University, LIQUIFER Systems Group, Clausthal University of Technology, and the Institute of Materials Physics in Space of the German Aerospace Center. The research was supported by the Discovery element of ESA’s Basic Activities through the Open Space Innovation Platform (OSIP).

This breakthrough in road construction on the moon opens up new possibilities for future lunar exploration and the establishment of human habitats on the lunar surface.

– “Scientists pioneer method to create roads on the moon by melting moon dust” – Earth.com
– “Building the road to the future” – European Space Agency (ESA)

