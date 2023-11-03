NASA is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Thomas K. “TK” Mattingly at the age of 87. Mattingly, a distinguished astronaut, will forever be remembered for his crucial role in the Apollo 13 mission, where his problem-solving skills played a pivotal role in the safe return of the crew.

Originally scheduled as the command module pilot for Apollo 13, Mattingly was unable to join the mission due to exposure to rubella. Little did anyone know that his exclusion would lead to a serendipitous turn of events. When an explosion rocked the spacecraft during its journey to the Moon, Mattingly’s expertise was called upon from ground control.

Undeterred by not being on board, Mattingly quickly went to work at Mission Control, devising innovative procedures to conserve power. His ingenuity and quick thinking ensured that the damaged spacecraft could successfully re-enter the atmosphere, ultimately saving the lives of astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise.

The story of Apollo 13 and Mattingly’s instrumental role in bringing the crew back safely captivated audiences worldwide. In the 1995 film “Apollo 13,” Mattingly’s character was portrayed by the talented Gary Sinise, immortalizing his contributions in the realm of popular culture.

Mattingly’s career was marked by numerous achievements. Before joining NASA, he served as a pilot in the US Navy. In 1966, he was among the select few chosen for the astronaut class. Mattingly served as the command module pilot for the Apollo 16 mission and later assumed the role of spacecraft commander in two Space Shuttle missions.

Beyond his explorations in space, Mattingly’s contributions extended far and wide. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson aptly stated, “TK’s contributions have allowed for advancements in our learning beyond that of space.” Mattingly’s legacy as a problem-solver will continue to inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and astronauts to push the boundaries of knowledge.

FAQ :

Q: Apollo 13 임무에서 Thomas K. Mattingly의 역할은 무엇이었나요?

A: Mattingly was initially assigned as the command module pilot but was grounded due to exposure to rubella. He later played a crucial role from ground control in solving problems to ensure the safe return of the crew.

Q: How did Thomas K. Mattingly contribute to the Apollo 13 mission’s success?

A: Mattingly devised procedures to conserve power and enable the damaged spacecraft to re-enter the atmosphere safely.

Q: What other notable achievements did Thomas K. Mattingly have in his career?

A: Mattingly served as the command module pilot on the Apollo 16 mission and later became the spacecraft commander in two Space Shuttle missions.