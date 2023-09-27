도시의 삶

Frank Rubio Sets New Record for Longest Spaceflight by an American

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Army doctor and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has become the American with the longest consecutive days spent in space. Rubio’s mission to the International Space Station was originally planned to last six months, but was extended to 371 days due to a coolant leak in their return craft. Rubio and his Russian companions Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin landed in Kazakhstan on September 21, 2022, marking the end of their historic mission.

The extended duration of Rubio’s stay in space allowed him to surpass the previous American record set by Mark Vande Hei, who spent 355 days in space. Rubio’s achievement also surpassed the overall world record of consecutive days spent in space, held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov with 437 days.

Before joining NASA, Rubio served as an army doctor and helicopter pilot. During his time aboard the International Space Station, Rubio conducted various scientific experiments and participated in three spacewalks. His research focused on studying how bacteria adapt to spaceflight and investigating exercise techniques for maintaining physical health in space.

Rubio expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the diverse group of astronauts during his mission, stating that they hold a special place in his heart. Upon returning to Earth, Rubio and his companions will be transported to Houston, Texas, where Rubio resides with his family.

Rubio’s record-breaking mission highlights the dedication of astronauts to advancing scientific knowledge and exploration beyond the confines of Earth.

