과학

By로버트 앤드류

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
우주 비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 국제 우주 정거장에서의 장기 체류에 대해 반성합니다.

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who is set to return to Earth next week after a yearlong stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), revealed that he would have declined the opportunity if he had known in advance. Originally scheduled for a six-month mission, Rubio and his crewmates were forced to extend their stay due to trouble with their Soyuz ferry ship.

Rubio cited family events and commitments as the main reason for his initial reluctance. However, once he began training for the mission, Rubio became committed to it. He acknowledged the sacrifices that come with being a part of long-duration space missions, particularly the time spent away from family.

During his extended stay on the ISS, Rubio missed important family milestones, such as his daughter’s first year at the U.S. Naval Academy and his son’s freshman year at West Point. Nevertheless, Rubio and his crewmates remained focused on their mission. They understood that sacrifices are sometimes necessary to ensure the mission’s success.

The extension of their stay was a result of a micrometeoroid hitting their Soyuz spacecraft in December, which caused damage requiring the launch of a replacement spacecraft. The decision to extend the mission for an additional six months was difficult for Rubio and his family, but they had already come to terms with the situation.

Rubio, along with his crewmates Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, is scheduled to return to Earth on Wednesday. This 371-day mission will be the longest single flight for an American astronaut and the third longest in space history. After initial medical checks and communication with their families, Rubio will head back to Houston while Prokopyev and Petelin will make their way to Star City near Moscow.

Overall, Rubio’s extended stay on the ISS has been a challenging but fulfilling experience, highlighting the dedication and sacrifices required for astronauts to carry out their missions successfully in space.

정의 :
– Soyuz ferry ship: A spacecraft used by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
– Micrometeoroid: Tiny particle of space debris, often no larger than a grain of sand, that can cause damage to spacecraft.

출처 : NASA

By 로버트 앤드류

