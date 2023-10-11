도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 근처 소행성에는 이전에 본 적이 없는 요소가 포함되어 있을 수 있다고 합니다.

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에 따르면 근처 소행성에는 이전에 본 적이 없는 요소가 포함되어 있을 수 있다고 합니다.

A recent study published in The European Physical Journal Plus in September has revealed that a nearby asteroid may be hosting elements that have never been seen before. The study focuses on asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, which has an unusually high density compared to what would be expected from known elements.

Asteroid 33 Polyhymnia is located in the Asteroid belt and measures approximately 30 to 36 miles across. According to the study, the researchers utilized the relativistic Thomas–Fermi model of an atom to characterize the mass density of superheavy elements. They also made estimations of the number of electrons shared between individual atoms to provide a range of mass densities for superheavy matter.

What makes this discovery particularly intriguing is that the researchers believe these elements in the asteroid may be stable. Typically, superheavy elements with atomic numbers between 105 and 118 are unstable. Elements with more than 118 protons have never been observed, whether in nature or in laboratory settings. However, theoretical work suggests the possibility of an “island of stability” around atomic number 164, where superheavy elements may be less prone to radioactive decay and could exist for a certain period of time.

Measurements have indicated that asteroid 33 Polyhymnia has a density of approximately 75.28 grams per cubic centimeter, classified as a potential compact ultradense object (CUDO). The researchers state that their goal was to determine whether extreme mass densities could be achieved without invoking strange or dark matter. Through their exploration, they concluded that both standard nuclei and alpha matter could potentially explain the density observed in CUDOs like asteroid 33 Polyhymnia.

This study opens up new possibilities for understanding the composition and formation of asteroids, as well as shedding light on the existence of superheavy elements. Further research will be necessary to confirm the presence of new elements in asteroid 33 Polyhymnia and to gain insights into the fundamental properties of these elements.

출처 :

• The European Physical Journal Plus

• Science Alert

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0