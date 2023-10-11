도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

NASA has recently announced the discovery of a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) named Asteroid 2023 TF4, which is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 11. Although Asteroid 2023 TF4 will come very close to our planet, scientists agree that it poses no threat of impact.

This NEA is traveling at an astonishing speed of 31,394 kilometers per hour and will pass by Earth at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers. Its size compares to that of a house, with a width of 49 feet. However, despite its relative proximity, it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Only asteroids larger than 492 feet and passing closer than 7.5 million kilometers are given that designation.

Asteroid 2023 TF4 belongs to the group of asteroids known as the Apollo group. This group is named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. Interestingly, this particular asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will mark its first-ever close approach.

After today’s encounter, it is not expected to pass by Earth again in the foreseeable future, as confirmed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The agency will continue to monitor and study this NEA, contributing to our understanding of these celestial bodies and their potential impact risks.

In an unrelated event, NASA will also be showcasing the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during its mission to Bennu. The sample, obtained after a 6-year journey and a nitrogen purge process, will be presented to the public in a live-streamed event, furthering our knowledge of asteroids and their composition.

출처 :
– NASA (no URLs provided)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0